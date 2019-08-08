DOT announces repaving project for Bus 51, full reconstruction in 2025

A notoriously rough 1.9 mile stretch of Business 51 from Rothschild to Schofield will get temporary improvements next year.

Gary Olsen is the village administrator for Rothschild. Olsen, and leaders in Rothschild, Schofield and Weston met with the Department of Transportation to secure funding for asphalt milling on Business 51 from Everest Drive to the Eau Claire River bridge.

However, in 2025 a $9 million construction project will address issues below the road's surface. Olsen said the villages are satisfied with those plans.

"And the main thing we wanted was a commitment. We were worried that they would just do they overlay and that would be it. We got a commitment from them that the whole thing will be done in 2025.

Jay Alfsen owns Jay’s Auto Body on the impacted stretch of road. He knows just how urgent the fix is.

"Trucks drive by the shop here, where the wheels are actually bouncing off the ground. They're hitting those bumps so hard. And I've seen people with pickup trucks that have lost articles out of the back of the trailer and out of the back of the truck, and they're parked on the side of the road gathering their stuff,” Alfsen said.

The milling is scheduled to be completed next fall.

