Do's and don'ts of home firework shows

Police are asking you to think twice before lighting your own private fireworks show if you don’t have a permit. While the Wausau Police Department has taken steps towards regulating firework sales, some stands still sell illegal fireworks without permission.

Illegal fireworks to possess without a permit are those that leave the ground or cause an explosion. In order to set off larger fireworks you need to be contracted for a large show and acquire a permit. Firework permits must be given through the Wausau municipalities and be approved by the mayor or one of his designees.

Robert Barteck, the deputy chief at the Wausau Police Department said that for the average person there is almost no legal way to acquire a permit. He said that if you want to see fireworks to check out the shows happening in your area.

"We encourage people to go to those free shows. If you want to see the big booms and see those larger fireworks, joining the rest of your community at some of the legal firework displays that are going on all over through the weekend. You can catch multiple ones in the area. You don't have to drive too far and it's a great way to connect with your community also,” Barteck explained.

When lighting legal fireworks make sure you read all the information on the label before you begin. Always wear safety glasses and only light fireworks one at a time. About 9000 people are treated in emergency rooms for firework injuries pearly. Fireworks are also responsible for more than 1000 homes and 300 vehicle fires per year. More fires are reported on Independence Day than any other day of the year with 90-percent of injuries caused by un-permitted fireworks.

Aside from safety Barteck said another reason to not have private fireworks is to be courteous to other houses around you.

"City lots here are small. When you're setting off molders in your driveway, that's affecting all the neighborhood people around you. And they might not enjoy your fireworks as much as you do. So let's be good neighbors. Let’s be cognizant of that,” Barteck said.

