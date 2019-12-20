DOJ releases records in Closs' murders, and Jayme Closs kidnapping

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released their more than 1,600-page report detailing the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the murder of her parents.

The report details many of the dead end leads investigators followed.

Many details in the case have already been released through press conferences and court proceeding for Jake Patterson --- the man convicted and serving two life sentence for the crimes.

Patterson admitted kidnapping Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, on Oct. 15, 2018 at the family’s home near Barron, about 90 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Jayme escaped in January 2019, after 88 days in Patterson’s cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles from her home.

Patterson currently in prison in New Mexico.

The DOJ’s release also included audio, photos and video, however, sensitive information was redacted.

