DNR wardens answer questions ahead of gun deer hunt

Orange Friday has hunters filling stores to get their last minute supplies for the start of the nine-day gun deer season, which is why DNR wardens stationed themselves at Fleet Farm in Stevens Point to ensure all hunters had the right information ahead of the hunt.

Conservation wardens Jon Scharbarth and Annette Swanek talked with hunters while they waited for in the online order pick up line. Scharbarth said hunters from in and out of state having the right hunters safety classes seems to be an issue this year.

"It's just got to be a safety class that we recognize, so any of the state agencies that do it, but it's a matter of having a copy of that so that we can put a number into our system," he said. "Otherwise it's like it doesn't exist, right?"

Swanek said if hunters pink or orange hunting gear is faded, the clothing needs to be replaced with blazing colors.

Last year, there were six shooting incidents in Wisconsin and no deaths. Hunters harvested nearly 250,000 deer during the 2018 gun deer hunt.

The wardens say for the first time in 10 years, there are no buck-only counties because of the 1.8 million deer left after the 2018 hunting season and herd size is on the rise.

For those looking to bait deer, Swanek said to ensure you do so only in counties that allow it. That includes Iron, Price, Taylor, and Clark counties. Wardens will be working throughout the nine days and Swanek said baiting enforcement is a top priority this year to help slow the spread of CWD.

Another reminder, if you have been convicted of a felony, you cannot possess a firearm and therefore cannot participate in group hunts or the gun deer hunt. However, you are allowed to bow hunt or participate in activities that do not require firearms.

For all of the rules and regulations for the gun deer season, click here.

