DNR waives fees at all state parks, trails

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that all fees to enter state parks and trails will be waived during the COVID-19 outbreak. Parks, law enforcement and property staff will still provide routine sweeps of state park system properties.

Staying home as much as possible is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, should you need a place with space, getting outdoors has both physical and mental benefits.

The DNR encourages the public to stay close to home when visiting the parks and to not congregate around restrooms, while also maintaining proper distance from others when exploring these locations.

Effective immediately, the DNR will close the following state buildings to the public: Park headquarters, offices, visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, shelters, showers, concessions, and indoor group camp buildings on all DNR owned properties open to the public.

Additionally, fishing on Wisconsin's waterways is available for those who already have a license, and follow normal season regulations.