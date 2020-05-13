DNR selling State Park passes online for first time

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources announced they are now selling annual state park passes for sale online for the first time in agency history. The DNR says it's part of an overall effort to accommodate the high demand for state park stickers and to encourage Wisconsinites to visit the state’s beautiful array of public land.

Passes good at all State Parks are $28. for Wisconsin residents, $13. for senior citizen Wisconsin residents, and $38. for non-residents. The stickers are valid for use through December 31, 2020.

Stickers can be purchased Click here on the YourPassNow marketplace.

Park stickers should arrive by mail within 30 days of purchasing. A printed copy of the receipt serves as valid proof of purchase until the sticker comes and should be displayed on the driver’s side dashboard when visiting a state park.

The website was developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, and provides an alternative to the traditional in-person purchase or order by phone.

“We are excited to offer a new and convenient way to purchase an annual state park sticker. Wisconsin boasts some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces anywhere, including state parks, natural areas, trails, forests and more,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole in a press release. “Things may be a little different these days, but taking advantage of the state’s natural resources is not only possible, but it’s vital to the body and soul.”

Annual state trail passes and reduced-rate annual stickers are not currently available for purchase online but can still be purchased over the phone. As a reminder, passes of any kind are not available for purchase at state parks or any other DNR properties and should be purchased in advance of visiting state parks.

