DNR seeks public input on Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan

Wednesday night, DNR officials were at DC Everest Middle School addressing public questions and concerns regarding the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan Revision, one that DNR planner John Pohlman hopes to have completed and submitted to the natural resources board by next winter.

A public input drop box available for attendees at the DNR's meeting regarding the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan (WSAW photo 1/29/20)

“We’ll move quickly through the process, but we’ll take the time we need to make sure we have a well thought out, well informed public,” explained Pohlman. “Lots of public input in the process, so if it takes longer than that it takes longer than that, but that’s our goal.”

Over 100 people from around central Wisconsin were present at the Public Input Meeting, which Pohlman says is the first phase of the new master plan. Attendees were able to fill out surveys regarding their usage of the park, and what they hope to see change.

Pohlman explained that while there are a lot of recreational additions being considered, including the implementation of mountain bike trails and expansion to the Granite Peak ski area, the DNR is also considering the environmental significance that the new plan will address.

“Part of the assessment of the park will be to look at the ecological features of the park, the different plants and animals and the conditions of the forest,” said Pohlman. “Assess what the options might be for how we manage the natural resources of the park going forward as well. That’s as much of an issue as the recreation side of it.”

The DNR’s public comment period is open until February 22nd. Once that period closes, officials plan to use that public input, an ecological assessment and studies regarding downhill skiing and mountain biking to come up with a preliminary draft for the plan. That meeting will be open to the public sometime in summer 2020, and officials expect even more people to be in attendance.

“This was really more of that initial scoping meeting” explained Missy VanLanduyt, recreation partnership section chief with the DNR. “As we get through the next couple of meetings there is going to be more for people to react to, so we will definitely have this type of forum as we go forward.”

All in an effort to be transparent. One that VanLanduyt says is very important for future success.

“We’re here to provide good customer service and good outdoor recreation and outdoor habitat opportunities,” said VanLanduyt. “The more that we can be transparent and include the public is good for us and good for our overall outcome of the plan.”

For more on the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan, visit the DNR’s website here.

