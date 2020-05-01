DNR requesting anglers fish close to home

Saturday marks the beginning of fishing season here in Wisconsin and the Department of Natural Resources is encouraging anglers to get out and enjoy nature, while also requesting they stay closer to home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Two people enjoy the afternoon on Lake Wausau Friday afternoon. (WSAW photo 5/1/2020)

“We’re asking folks to stay close to home,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole during a media call on Friday. “We have about 15,000 lakes and 84,000 rivers and streams in Wisconsin. There has to be a river or a stream or a lake close to you.”

That request being made amid the Safer at Home order, with Cole encouraging anglers that if they practice social distancing and keep to fishing in their communities, it will slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re still guided by the Safer at Home executive order,” said Cole. “Hunting and fishing remain open, our parks remain open. We want folks to be outdoors. We want them to be safe while outdoors.”

Cole says that while the DNR is aware that things are different than previous years, the hope is that the time outside will give Wisconsinites the chance to unwind and take a break from all the stress associated with the pandemic.

“I believe Wisconsinites are smart,” said Cole. “They’re intelligent enough to follow the rules associated with this. We know this is a very difficult time for Wisconsinites. It’s a difficult time because things have changed. We believe, at the DNR, that getting outdoors can help soften that blow and provide us a little mental relief of being outdoors.”

As far as enforcing social distancing goes, Matt O’Brien, who works with the DNR Law Enforcement Bureau, says that people have been doing a very good job so far with being compliant to the social distancing guidelines.

“All of our anglers, sporting groups, local governments are going to have to help us get the message out that everybody needs to be patient,” said O’Brien. “You might have had a ritual or a tradition for the past 40 years where you’ve always done sort of the same thing, gone to the same landing, gone to the same fishing spots. I’d ask that you plan ahead. Think about what your access sites usually look like; how busy are they going to be? Where we see issues, our staff are going to go up to those and make sure we have some good education and get voluntary compliance.”

O’Brien echoed Cole’s statements in having trust in Wisconsinites to do the right thing and maintain social distancing guidelines.

“Wisconsinites understand what is going on. They are really trying their best and their hardest,” said O’Brien. “We get it. We all share the frustration.”

While encouraging people to maintain social distancing, officials with the DNR are also encouraging anglers to make sure they have the other necessary items to have a safe, fun time out on the water.

“The big thing is making sure they have their fishing licenses,” said Tyler Flood, Marathon County’s DNR conservation warden. “I think it will be really busy. People are looking for a reason to get outside. It’s going to be nice and fishing opens across the state so that’s a good reason to get out.”

Along with fishing licenses, both Flood and O’Brien are urging people to make sure they have their life jackets and other safety features in place.

“Make sure that their boats are up to snuff,” said Flood. “They got their life jackets, boating safety features, fire extinguishers; all that good stuff.”

“If you wear a life jacket, your chances of success, surviving a capsizing event, are really high,” added O’Brien.

For those looking to purchase their fishing license or have it renewed, head to the DNR’s website here.

