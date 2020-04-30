DNR reminds anglers to practice social distancing during fishing opener

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers social distancing practices should be used during Saturday’s fishing opener.

The 2020-2021 Game Fish season will proceed as planned opening on May 2. All regulations and license requirements apply. The DNR is also asking anglers to fish close to home. It is recommended that only anglers living in the same household should fish within six feet of one another.

“This year anglers will find themselves experiencing a non-traditional fishing opener. Instead of traveling to their favorite spot, they will create a new tradition of fishing closer to home and finding new local spots to catch a fish or two,” stated Justine Hasz, Bureau Director of Fisheries Management. “Fisheries staff have maintained hatchery operations and have been stocking fish out across the state for anglers to go test their skills.”

Fishing licenses are available online through the DNR’s Go Wild system or at limited essential businesses throughout Wisconsin. At this time, DNR service centers remain closed.

Anglers are encouraged to have a backup plan in the event there is crowding or unsafe conditions where you plan to fish.