DNR remindes snowmobilers of saftey precautions for International Snowmobile Safety Week

It's snowmobiling season here in Wisconsin. For international snowmobiling safety week, the Wisconsin DNR wants to remind drivers to know the rules and regulations of the sport.

When it comes to operating a vehicle, weather that be a car or a snowmobile it is illegal to operate while intoxicated. Last year alcohol was involved in in 70 percent of the 23 snowmobiling fatalities in Wisconsin. That's why the DNR is holding a zero alcohol campaign that urges all snowmobilers to have personal responsibly for reducing alcohol related crashes.

For more safety tips the DNR encourages riders to know their speed limits, not going faster than comfortable and always travel with a buddy. Jake Holsclaw the Recreation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said it’s a good idea to avoid traveling on bodies of water, and to always stay on the marked trails that many work hard to preserve.

"We have right around 25,000 trails at any one time that are groomed by volunteers. So, people got to remember that there is a lot of time and effort and even volunteer time that goes into these things, and we just want people to enjoy them safely,” Holsclaw said.

With the recent weather, not all trails are open. Holsclaw said to check the trails before heading out each day. You can do so Here.

Drivers must have a trail pass, or snowmobile certification if born after January 1st of 1985. Speeds are reduced to 55 mph after dark.

