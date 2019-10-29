DNR recommends to revise the master plan for Rib Mountain State Park

The 2015 plan for Granite Peak to expand its ski area would mean more winter sports enthusiants coming to the area, but the new recommendation will provide more outdoor sporting activities year-round, which could mean Rib Mountain becoming an "it" destination for the Midwest.

"So what the Wisconsin Dells represent to water parks, Rib Mountain and Marathon County could represent to a generation of environmentally-conscious outdoor enthusiasts," explained William Bertram, the president of the Wausau and Marathon County Park Foundation, at a meeting Wednesday night at the DNR Board meeting.

The DNR's Property Planning Chief, Diane Brusoe, recommended to close the agreement of the current Granite Peak expansion plan and replace it with a master plan to expand outdoor recreation throughout Rib Mountain State Park.

"We see we have some other opportunities and just believe that any future evaluation and changes to the property should be more comprehensive and holistic if we're going to be taking action on this master plan," Brusoe added.

One of those ideas include putting in mountain bike trails. It's a plan that has the support of Granite Peak, on one condition. Peter Beirmier represented Granite Peak Ski area at Wednesday's meeting in Madison.

"If the department will alteratively begin a new master plan revision process for all of the 1,600 acres at Rib Mountain State Park, to include Granite Peak Ski Area," said Beirmier.

The DNR will continue working with Granite Peak, the Town of Rib Mountain and Wausau to make the master plan work for everyone. That includes the 900 businesses in the greater wausau region that would benefit.

"Granite Peak annually brings in about $27.5 million in economic impact throughout our region," said Dave Eckmann, the president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce

When crunching the numbers, Eckmann said the new plan would mean putting that number at $54 million a year.

"Why? Because there's more things to do at the park beyond the winter months," he added.

The board did approve the DNR to conduct a comprehensive master plan revision for Rib Mountain State Park. Right now, there's no timeline for completion of that revision.