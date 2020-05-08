DNR promotes wildfire safety during critical conditions

Much of the Badger State is under very high fire danger watch because of the recent dry and windy weather.

"This next period coming up looks like it's going to be a very critical time period for us," DNR Forest Fire Suppression Specialist Eric Martin said.

With the low humidity and lack of rain, brush around the Marathon County area is deemed critically dry.

"Until we get some of that rain in the understory in the woods really starts to green up. It's really important statewide that we hold on just a little bit longer and not burn and to help prevent these forest fires from occurring," Martin added.

The DNR is trying to be proactive about the potential danger. But, if a wildfire or forest fire starts, they'll be ready.

"We are pre-positioned will all of our resources. We've got firefighters, we have engines, we have bulldozers, airplanes, helicopters. We're going to do everything we can to try to prevent fires of course, but if we do get a fire we're ready to go," Cooperative Fire Specialist Ron Schneider explained.

The DNR is also warning farmers to be careful about burning as well. With fields and plants still in the dry spectrum, it could be very dangerous as well.

For the DNR Fire Safety Page click here.