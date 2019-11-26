DNR preliminary data shows deer-harvest numbers are down

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released preliminary data for the state's 168th gun deer season.

In total, 90,286 deer were harvested by gun and registered statewide during the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt in 2019, compared to 123,090 in 2018. A total of 46,866 bucks were registered on opening weekend, compared to 67,636 in 2018.

As of midnight Sunday, Nov. 24, 555,227 hunters had purchased licenses for gun privileges.

Hunter reports of deer activity varied around the state and within regions. Some reported excellent deer activity while others reported very little, including in areas where deer abundance is known to be high. Reports of rutting activity were far less common compared to last year, which was expected with the latest possible gun season opening date.

"In 2018, we held the earliest possible deer season followed by the latest possible season in 2019. This occurred between the 2012-13 and 2007-08 seasons as well, and we saw similar declines in opening weekend registration totals," said DNR big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang.

With temperatures staying low and snow coming to many parts of the state mid-week, hunters can expect more opportunities for success and are encouraged to head out to enjoy the remainder of the nine-day season hunting with family and friends.

Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season runs through Sunday, Dec. 1.

