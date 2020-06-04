DNR offers free fishing weekend June 6-7

Related Information

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proud to host the 8th annual Wisconsin Free Fun Weekend happening June 6-7. It's a great opportunity to get outdoors and find your adventure in Wisconsin!



What happens during Free Fun Weekend?

☀️ No state park admission stickers or trail passes are required.

☀️ People may fish without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. All other fishing regulations apply.

☀️ ATV, UTVs, and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.



FISHING

🎣 Residents and non-residents do not need to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.

🎣 All 2020-2021 fishing regulations apply including bag and length limits.

🎣 Due to the public health risk, loaner equipment will not be available. Anglers should bring their own equipment and bait.

🎣 Maintain 6 ft of social distancing from anyone not living in the same house as you.

🎣 Have a backup plan in case there is crowding or unsafe conditions where you plan to fish.

🎣 Locate launches and shore fishing access points in your local community.



STATE PARKS

🏞️ Admission stickers will not be required.

🏞️ All state parks have updated hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🏞️ Some state parks have implemented capacity restrictions limiting admission. Check the status before visiting at https://bit.ly/StateParkCapacityUpdates

🏞️ Remember to take your garbage and recycling home with you as most state parks, forests, and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins.

🏞️ Attractions at which social distancing cannot be achieved are closed at various properties; visit the park notices webpage for information about ongoing closures: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/parks/propertyNotices.html

🏞️ A limited number of day-use area restrooms at park properties will reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3.

🏞️ All other facilities currently closed such as towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, entrance stations and concession buildings remain closed to the public.

🏞️ Fight the Bite! Ticks are out, and you should take precautions to prevent Lyme Disease.

🏞️ Make sure to follow the Leave No Trace principles to help protect these lands for generations to come.



TRAILS

🌳 Trail passes will not be required for both residents and non-residents.

🌳 All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails.



BOAT LAUNCHES

🛥️ All DNR boat launches are open

🛥️ Practice social distancing and keep travel to a minimum.

🛥️ Find a list of launches and shorefishing access points here: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/lands/boataccess/

🛥️ Check to make sure your boat registration is up-to-date. Need to register? You can do it online at https://gowild.wi.gov/

🛥️ Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any waterbody



SAFETY

✔️ Wear a lifejacket at all times when using a boat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.

✔️ Use boat lights after sunset.

✔️ Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.

✔️ Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.

✔️ Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.



Start planning your Free Fun Weekend adventures: https://dnr.wi.gov/news/releases/article/?id=5141