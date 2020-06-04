DNR offers free fishing weekend June 6-7

Anglers will get a chance this weekend to fish for free.
The state Department of Natural Resources will offer its free fishing weekend June 6 and 7. State residents and non-residents won't need any licenses or trout stamps to fish on inland waters or on Wisconsin's side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River.
The state has offered a free fishing weekend on the first weekend in June for years.
Legislators passed a law in 2012 creating a free ice fishing weekend in an effort to boost participation in outdoor recreation.