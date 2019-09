The DNR is looking for information about an elk that was illegally shot. It happened off of State Highway 77 and Forest Road 174 in Sawyer County on Saturday (9/14).

If you were passing through this area between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. and noticed anything unusual or have any information about the shooting, you can call the Wisconsin DNR at 1-800-847-9367.