DNR investigating more dog poisonings in northern Wisconsin

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wisconsin DNR and the U.S. Forest Service are asking the public for help in solving several wildlife and domestic dog poisoning deaths.

A 4-year-old yellow lab died April 21 while with its owner on U.S. Forest Service land in the Town of Alvin in Forest County. A 3-year-old German shepherd died in the same area on April 1. Both dogs died very quickly after consuming something placed on or along the road. Both incidents happened just south of the Michigan border. Over the weekend of April 26, two more domestic dogs died in the same general location.

This ongoing investigation began in 2019 with a number of other dog deaths in northern Wisconsin, including two hunting beagles in Forest. The investigation is now focused in Forest, Marinette and Florence Counties. In addition to the poisoning of these family pets, investigators also found dead coyotes, weasels, and wolves. Lab tests confirmed the cause of death in the wildlife cases was also due to poisoning.

Investigators say the domestic dog deaths have all occurred on public land. The poison was found on the ground in these rural areas and ingested by the dogs. Each dog died soon after they ingested the poison. Investigators ask the public to be cautious in these areas and recommend keeping your pets on a leash to avoid possible contact with any poison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the responsible party. If you have any information, you are asked to contact then at 608-221-1206.

