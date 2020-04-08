DNR investigating another possible dog poisoning in northern Wisconsin

Authorities are investigating another possible dog poisoning in northern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a recent dog death in Forest County may be related to other animal poisonings in the area.

"The lab results are not in on the cause of death of the dog, but authorities suspect it may be related," reads a statement from DNR's Joanne Haas.

The dog's owners had been walking their German Shepherd on a leash on public land in northern Forest County, near the Michigan border. The dog died on April 1. The DNR says it is possible the dog ingested poison. The owners reported seeing dead ravens near the site.

The DNR wants the public to be aware and watch for possible dead wildlife as a sign.

"As the COVID-19 public health emergency is on, more people are practicing social distancing while walking outdoors with pets. The public is advised to use dog leashes and watch for signs– such as dead wildlife – that poison may be in the area," reads a statement from the DNR.

Again, lab tests are pending on the most recent case, but the DNR suspects the death to be related to other animal poisonings in northern Wisconsin.

In March, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported two confirmed poisonings of hunting beagles in Forest County.

The agency continues to investigate cases in Forest, Marinette and Florence Counties. They do not know if it has spread to other counties.

In addition to family pets, officials have discovered dead raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and wolves. Testing revealed the presence of "dangerous toxic substances" in all of these cases.

If you have any information--no matter who insignificant it may seem-- call 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You can remain anonymous.

To report a tip online, visit https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/#_blank

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest/and or charges.