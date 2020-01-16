DNR hosts Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 18-19

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 18-19.

During Free Fishing Weekend, residents and visitors can fish almost anywhere without a license or a trout stamp.

No fishing license, Great Lakes salmon and trout stamp or inland trout stamp are needed to fish most Wisconsin waters. This includes inland waters and Wisconsin's side of the Great Lakes and Mississippi River and other boundary waters; however, spring trout ponds are not open during Free Fishing Weekend.

Other fishing rules apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

Given recent warm temperatures and rain in many parts of the state this week, DNR staff members are urging anglers to exercise caution to stay safe.