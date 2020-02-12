DNR holds meeting on CWD found in Marathon Co.

The DNR is holding a public meeting about a recent chronic wasting disease discovery in a wild deer in Marathon County.

DNR holds meeting about CWD discovery in Marathon County. (WSAW photo)

Representatives of the Deer Advisory Council from Marathon, Shawano, Waupaca and Portage counties were on hand.

The deer was harvested December 15 in the southeast corner of the county, in the town of Reid.

"Managing the deer herd, there's a lot of local input that goes into that and we want to work hand-in-hand with our hunters," said Ryan Haffele, wildlife area supervisor. "Even our general public who are fascinated in deer and deer management, and enjoy seeing deer. Making sure we're trying to sustain a healthy herd in the area."

Haffele adds typically CWD is thought of as a southern Wisconsin problem, but they're finding it further north.