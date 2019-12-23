DNR hires new chief warden from north central Wisconsin

The Department of Natural Resource (DNR) has a new chief warden and he’s from northcentral Wisconsin.

Captain Casey Krueger, will take over for the retiring chief warden, Todd Schaller, in January of 2020.

Krueger currently leads DNR warden teams in southcentral Wisconsin.

Krueger has served as the Lieutenant and Warden Supervisor of the Park Falls Warden Team based in northern Lincoln County.

He earned his degree from UW-Stevens Point. Krueger was first hired in 1998 and served as a field warden in Oconto and Columbia counties.

