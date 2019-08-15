DNR assessing Ringle bunker, asks public to avoid area

The Department of Natural Resources is in the processing of assessing the makeshift bunker in Ringle where a man accused of multiple sex crimes against children says he spent the last three years in hiding.

Andrew Savagian, a section chief with the office of communications at the DNR, is recommending that the public avoid the area for their own safety.

"The most important part is making sure safety is being addressed in all ways," Savagian said. "That's our number one concern is the safety of people who might want to go out there. That's why I'm recommending that people do not go out there."

Savagian tells NewsChannel 7 they do not have a cleanup timeline at the moment, but are working to assess the area.

The bunker is located on state property along the Ice Age Trail. NewsChannel 7 was first to tour the bunker with the Marathon County Sheriff's office earlier this week, after Jeremiah Button, 44, was arrested last Friday after Wausau hunter Tom Nelson led deputies to the location.

Button, who tells deputies he lived off the landfills at the Marathon County Solid Waste Department a half-mile away, will be back in court on September 16. For the whole story, read NewsChannel 7's full coverage here.