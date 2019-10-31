DNR confirms manure spill near Clintonville

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff is assessing the impact of a manure spill near Clintonville in Waupaca County that entered Honey Creek, a tributary of the Pigeon River. Manure laden water is present in the Pigeon River.

According to a news release, the incident at Friendship Valley Farm was first reported on Oct. 28. The property owner stopped the release and cleanup is underway. Impacts on the fishery are currently unknown.

No other details have been released.