DNR confirms manure spill near Colby

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff is working with Marathon County Land and Water Conservation District to assess the impact of a manure spill northeast of Colby that has flowed overland to Elm Creek.

The incident, near Huckleberry Road, was first reported to the DNR on Oct. 7, according to a news release. Since then, the release has been stopped and cleanup is underway by the property owner Keith Rahm. Samples have been taken and submitted for testing.

The DNR is still investigation.

