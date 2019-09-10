DNR confirms cougar sighting in Marinette County

A Marinette County cougar sighting has been confirmed by state wildlife officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a photo of the cougar was captured on Aug. 23. It was shared online and some posts claimed it had been taken in other parts of the state.

A DNR investigation confirmed the photo of the cougar was from Marinette County.

It's the fourth confirmed cougar in Wisconsin in 2019.

Other cougars have been confirmed near Land O'Lakes in Vilas County; near Minocqua in Oneida County; and on Red Cliff Reservation in Bayfield County.

The DNR believes male cougars are migrating from the Black Hills of South Dakota. Scientists do not believe cougars are breeding in Wisconsin.

