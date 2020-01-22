DNR board to gauge reaction to deer hunt changes

Wisconsin wildlife officials will gauge reaction to a host of potential changes to the state's deer seasons in an attempt to rekindle waning interest in hunting.

The Department of Natural Resources board on Wednesday approved six questions for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' April hearings.

The questions ask if people would support extending the nine-day gun season to 19 days; eliminating the December antlerless-only season; prohibit hunting during the days before the nine-day season; eliminate management zones; limit the crossbow season to October and after the nine-day gun season; and invalidate bow and crossbow buck tags during the nine-day season.