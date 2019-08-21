DNR begins process of cleaning up bunker occupied by fugitive

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began dismantling and cleaning up the bunker occupied for more than three years by Portage County's most wanted fugitive.

Investigators said Jeremiah Button, 44, had been living in the bunker and using items from the nearby landfills at the Marathon County Solid Waste Department in Ringle. Button is accused in Portage County of multiple sex crimes against children, including first-degree child sexual assault and possession of child pornography. He first disappeared just weeks before his jury trial in 2016 while out on bail, later telling deputies he built the bunker in Ringle while going through the court process.

Wardens removed the roof and started taking items out of the bunker, most of which will be taken to the nearby landfills and sorted for trash and recycling, according to warden supervisor Korey Trowbridge.

Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office were on hand Wednesday to collect any evidence that DNR wardens uncovered in the process of dismantling the bunker. Deputy Troy Deiler with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, who helped out all day, told NewsChannel 7 they collected about five more laptops in addition to other digital paraphernalia.

"It's been a long, long day," Deiler noted. "We did find some laptops, some SD cards, flash drives, and some other digital media that we took as evidence today." He explained that the DNR's role was to help out with their expertise when dealing with any items that could pose a risk to safety, but that deputies were ultimately responsible for collecting any evidence that related to the investigation.

The clean-up process is typical of what happens after people "squat", or live, on public property, Wisconsin DNR communications director Sarah Hoye explained to NewsChannel 7. Camping or living on public land outside of designated camping areas is illegal, but due to the ongoing investigation, it's unclear yet whether Button will face charges.

The bunker is located on state property along the Ice Age Trail, about a half-mile north of the Marathon County Solid Waste Department. NewsChannel 7 was first to tour the bunker with the Marathon County Sheriff's office last week.

Button was arrested Aug. 9 after Wausau hunter Tom Nelson led deputies to the location. Nelson first reported the bunker to law enforcement last November, according to police records.

Cleanup is expected to continue through Thursday, after which the DNR will reassess how to reintegrate the area into the natural landscape, Hoye said.

Button is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond; Hoye said the Marathon County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing investigation.