DNR: Summer storm damage may have impacted favorite hunting spots

Favorite hunting spots in parts of Langlade and Oconto counties may be inaccessible due to significant storms from July.

The Department of Natural Resources says in Langlade County, straight-line winds had a significant impact on approximately 1,800 acres of state-owned land, including portions of Peters Marsh Wildlife Area and the Upper Wolf River Fishery Area. The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest also sustained significant damage as did other properties in the greater White Lake and Mountain areas. Salvage timber sale establishment is in progress on both state properties.

The Langlade County Forest reported 30,000 acres of public land affected by this storm. The county Forest Department cleared trails to make them safe for users with help from the DNR, area clubs and other agencies, but access into the forest remains challenging in some areas.

The county has set up numerous salvage timber harvests to clean up where possible, recover value from downed timber and prevent the spread of tree disease and parasites. The county's ATV/UTV trails are open, but visitors should be aware of numerous ongoing logging operations throughout the trail system. The public is advised to use caution and stay on the designated trail system.

