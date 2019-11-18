DNR asks hunters to send in deer heads for CWD testing

Chronic Wasting Disease in Wisconsin is on the rise, but the DNR wants to change that. They say that they have a number of sampling stations and options for hunters so they can drop off a sample for CWD testing. Those test results will give the DNR information about where the disease may or may not be on the landscape.

Testing sites, which you can find throughout the state, will have everything you need to submit your deer head. The instructions on the sites should be clear and the boxes are checked frequently.

The DNR says it takes about 10 to 14 days to get the results. Once they're in, you'll be notified.

For a complete list of locations on CWD sample sites Click here