DNR: Be careful with any flames; fire danger is high

Burn restrictions are in place for a large part of Wisconsin, and in our area, most counties fall into either a high or very high fire risk. That's according to the DNR's website.

DNR fire crews on scene Saturday at wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge (Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR)

Over the weekend, DNR officials and fire crews responded to 11 active fires. The fire spokesperson at the DNR says it's more important than ever to be careful with flames.

"The main, number one cause of wildfires in Wisconsin is debris burning and that's part of the reason why burning permits are suspended, however debris burning continues to occur," said Amy Luebke.

She wants you to remember that spring is wildfire season here and with the snow just melting and vegetation still dry, chances of causing a large fire are high.

