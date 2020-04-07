DMV locations to limit in-person transactions starting Wednesday

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, starting Wednesday, April 8, in-person transactions will be limited at DMV locations because of COVID-19.

The following services will be available by appointment only:

-Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)

-Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification Card Petition Process (IDPP)

-New Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting

To make an appointment while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447.

No vehicle transactions will be handled in-person. Remember, that can be done online or by mail.