DMV locations to limit in-person transactions starting Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, starting Wednesday, April 8, in-person transactions will be limited at DMV locations because of COVID-19.
The following services will be available by appointment only:
-Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)
-Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification Card Petition Process (IDPP)
-New Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting
To make an appointment while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447.
No vehicle transactions will be handled in-person. Remember, that can be done online or by mail.