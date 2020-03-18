DMV: Licenses and CDLs that expire during public health emergency extended 60 days

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig has authorized DMVs across the state to enact a one-day closure to deep clean and modify public spaces, minimize in-person transactions and direct customers to online services.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on our communities. We want to help flatten the infection curve over the next few weeks to protect the most vulnerable among us. Limiting the need to visit a DMV while serving Wisconsin citizens is one of our efforts,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson stated. “All DMV services related to vehicles can be done online. We encourage our customers to visit wisconsindmv.gov for this information and avoid an unnecessary trip to a service center.”

DMV one-day closure and adjusted services

All DMV Customer Service Centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 20. DMVs will use this time to deep clean each location and modify office space to allow additional social distancing practices when the service centers reopen on Monday, March 23.

Wisconsin DMV delivers vital services to Wisconsin residents. However, some functions are within DMV’s control and others remain state law. To continue to meet legal requirements, while protecting the public and staff, the following changes will be implemented temporarily:

• Driver licenses and CDLs that expire during this public health emergency will be automatically extended 60 days. Late fees will be waived. The driver record, visible to law enforcement, will show the extension and that the driver license is valid.

• All driver skills tests are being cancelled as of March 18 until further notice.

• Customers are being notified that Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by telephone (or paper), not in-person.

Service centers will reopen with limited services

Social distancing remains a best practice to combat the spread of the virus and efforts. When Wisconsin DMVs reopen Monday, March 23, in-person customer service will be restricted, by appointment only, to:• New driver licenses• Issuing identification cards