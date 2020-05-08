DHS to release new hospital gating criteria Friday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will release new gating criteria Friday regarding the state’s hospitals and their ability to test workers and provide care for COVID-19 patients.

The criteria states 95% of hospitals need to be able to test all symptomatic clinical staff who treat patients at the hospital. They must also be able to treat all patients without crisis care.





The two requirements will be given a pass/fail status. Wisconsin health leaders says the gating criteria is a critical step in the Badger Bounce Back plan.

