DHS to offer replacement FoodShare benefits for those affected by storms

The Department of Health Services says replacement FoodShare benefits are available until Aug. 19 in most Wisconsin counties affected by storm-related power outages.

FoodShare members should contact their local agency to request replacement benefits. Replacement benefits are issued for the amount of food lost, up to the amount of benefits already issued for the month.

DHS requested and received approval from the federal Food and Nutrition Service to extend the time in which persons affected by the severe weather and power outages can report loss of benefits.

FoodShare members should fill out the Request for Replacement FoodShare Benefits form (F-00330) and submit it to their local income maintenance agency by fax, mail, or in-person. Members will need to describe on the form how they lost their food. Members should contact their local agency if they have more questions about replacement FoodShare benefits.

Click here for information on which organization to contact for replacement benefits.