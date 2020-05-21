DHS reports of recent COVID-19 tests processed, 5% are positive

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 5% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases.

Thursday, the results of 8,938 were processed. Of the tests processed, 472 were positive. Six more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 487.

The state now has 53 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,140 tests. DHS also reported 34 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 16% or 2,218.

The state has 5,385 active cases and 8,012 recovered cases.

As of Wednesday, 163,238 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 13,885 have tested positive.

