DHS reports no new COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

For the first time since May 17, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths due to COVID-19.

DHS released their latest COVID-19 case count at 2 p.m. Monday. The also removed a duplicate fatal COVID-19 case making the state’s total deaths 646, not 647 as reported Sunday.

The numbers also showed 203 new cases bringing the state’s overall total to 21,038. Of the 7,580 tests processed in the last day 2.7% were positive. The state has 62 labs processing tests.

Of the total Wisconsin cases, 6,149 or 29% are considered active. The other 68% are considered recovered.

In Marathon County, there are 23 active cases. Forty have recovered. In Portage County, there are 20 active cases and 15 are considered recovered. In Wood County there is one active case and nine recovered cases. And in Adams County, there is one active cases with three recovered cases.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 5 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 20 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,377 cases (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 59 cases

Clark - 42 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 46 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 856 cases (+13) (29 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 124 cases (+1)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 239 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Forest - 33 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 98 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 71 cases

Green Lake - 23 cases (+1)

Iowa - 17 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 130 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,286 cases (+12) (34 deaths)

Kewaunee - 36 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 70 cases (+1)

Lafayette - 33 cases

Langlade - 8 cases (+4)

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 40 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marathon - 64 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 36 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 5 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 8,900 cases (+87) (325 deaths)

Monroe - 19 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 42 cases

Oneida - 13 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 277 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 184 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 50 cases

Polk - 33 cases (1 death)

Portage - 35 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,911 cases (+1) (47 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 707 cases (+22) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 83 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 57 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 114 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 106 cases (+1)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 42 cases (+2)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 440 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 279 cases (+2) (9 deaths)

Waukesha - 823 cases (+15) (33 deaths)

Waupaca - 58 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 10 cases

Winnebago - 397 cases (+12) (7 deaths)

Wood - 11 cases (1 death)