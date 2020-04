According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at least 147 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 4,346.

There have been 220 deaths caused by the coronavirus, that number is up 9 from Saturday.

DHS has reported that 1,190 people have been hospitalized for the virus here in Wisconsin.

There have been 45,323 negative COVID-19 test results throughout the state.