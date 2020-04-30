DHS reports 316 COVID-19 deaths, 6,854 positive cases

As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 316 have died from COVID-19 in the state. That an increase of eight deaths since Wednesday.

Statewide, 6,854 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 335 cases from the previous day. Of those cases, 1,512 have been hospitalized or about 22%.

As of Thursday, 49%, or 3,352 people have recovered from COVID-19. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

DHS is also reporting 69,394 people have tested negative for COVID-19 as of Thursday.