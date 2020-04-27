DHS reports 281 dead of COVID-19, 61K test negative

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday, 281 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of nine deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 6,081 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 170 positive cases from Sunday.

As of Monday, 47% or 2,882 of the state’s 6,081 cases have recovered. And 48%, or 2,917 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 61,311 have tested negative for COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases 1,415 or 23% have been hospitalized since the state began tracking cases.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Two deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

The state currently has 48 active testing labs.

