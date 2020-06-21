DHS reports 280 new cases, no new COVID-19 deaths

Sunday’s report from the Department of Health Services shows 280 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 24,819.

5,771 negative test results were reported, that total now at 460,334.

Sunday’s percent positive of those tested saw an increase for the second straight day, going from 3.8% on Saturday to 4.6%.

Currently, DHS is reporting 4,761 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 19,310 cases having recovered.

744 people have died due to complications with the coronavirus.

In total, 3,220 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The DHS website shows 242 current COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, with 94 of them in the ICU. 153 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

68 labs are currently performing testing, with 26 labs planning to test. Wisconsin’s current daily testing capacity is at 17,668.

Marathon County currently has 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Portage and Waupaca County both reporting 91 cases confirmed.

Shawano County has 68 confirmed cases with Clark County showing 58 cases confirmed.

A full list of counties throughout the state and their COVID-19 numberscan be found here.

