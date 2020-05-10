DHS reports 280 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 10,219 cases of COVID-19 in the state. That's an increase of 280 since Saturday. 400 people have died.

The percent positive saw a slight increase going from 7% on Saturday to 8% Sunday. According to the Badger Bounce Back Plan, the percent positive needs to see a decline for 14 consecutive days before the state can begin to reopen.

More than 105,000 tests have come back negative. 1,820 people have been hospitalized, which is 18% of positive cases. There have been 3,698 recoveries in the state.