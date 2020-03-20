DHS reports 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin Friday

Wisconsin Health officials have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

DHS reports the latest numbers each day on its website.

The state reported 206 positive cases Friday. That's up 51 from Thursday.

In Wisconsin, 3,455 people have tested negative.

Bayfield 1

Brown 2

Calumet 1

Chippewa 1

Columbia 5

Dane 32

Douglas 1

Dunn 1

Eau Claire 1

Fond du Lac 14

Green 1

Jefferson 1

Kenosha 4

La Crosse 4

Marathon 1

Milwaukee 85

Outagamie 2

Ozaukee 7

Pierce 1

Racine 3

Rock 1

Sauk 2

Sheboygan 6

St. Croix 2

Walworth 3

Washington 3

Waukesha 15

Winnebago 5

Wood 1

Tuesday, Gov. Evers also directed DHS to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. The order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts. Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.