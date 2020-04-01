DHS reports 1,550 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Wednesday, there are 1,550 coronavirus cases. That's about a 200 case increase since Tuesday. Of the number of positive cases, there are 398 hospitalizations, or about 26 percent of cases.

DHS is also confirming 24 deaths.

So far, 18,819 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 780.

In central and northcentral Iron County and Waupaca County have each reported one death.

