The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Saturday there are 7,660 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. That's an increase of 346 cases since Friday, which saw the largest single-day increase so far. 334 people have died, 7 since Friday.

50 labs are now conducting testing, with 21% of positive people hospitalized. A total of 3,698 have recovered. There have been more than 75,000 negative tests.