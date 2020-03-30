DHS reports state has 1,221 COVID-19 cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases is now at 1,221.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm urged people to limit leaving their homes to once a week to slow the spread of the virus.

Monday's numbers show an increase 109 from the previous day. Statewide, 15,856 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

DHS reports 14 deaths, however numbers released by local health department state the death toll is 17.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 617. Dane County follows with 187.

In central and northcentral Iron County and Waupaca County have each reported one death.

