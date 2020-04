The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports Sunday there are 5,911 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. 272 people have died.

There has been a recent spike in cases in Brown County, accounting for a portion of the more than 220-case increase since Saturday.

59,235 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

As of Sunday, 2,669 people, that's 45% of the cases, have recovered form the virus.