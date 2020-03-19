DHS reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, state's total now 155

Wisconsin Health officials have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

DHS reports the latest numbers each day on its website.

The state reported 155 cases on Thursday. That’s up 49 from the previous day.

The positive cases are in the following counties:

BAYFIELD 1

BROWN 2

CALUMET 1

COLUMBIA 4

DANE 27

EAU CLAIRE 1

FOND DU LAC 14

LA CROSSE 2

MILWAUKEE 62

OUTAGAMIE 1

OZAUKEE 3

PIERCE 1

RACINE 3

SAUK 1

SHEBOYGAN 6

WALWORTH 2

WASHINGTON 2

WAUKESHA 12

WINNEBAGO 5

WOOD 1

In Wisconsin, 2,192 people have tested negative.

Tuesday, Gov. Evers also directed DHS to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. The order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts. Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.

Milwaukee has the most cases at 62.

The first coronavirus case was reported Feb. 5 in Dane County.

