DHS offers revised guidance on visitation at long-term care facilities in wake of COVID-19

The State Department of Health Services (DHS) provided revised visitation guidance Saturday to all Long-Term Care Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities, and Facilities Serving People with Developmental Disabilities to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, facilities must restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel.

There is an exception for certain compassionate care situations, like an end-of-life situation. In that case, visitors will be limited to only one room and will have their temperature checked before entering.

