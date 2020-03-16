DHS number of COVID-19 cases now at 46

Wisconsin Health officials have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

During a press call Monday afternoon, DHS reported the number is now 46, including one recovered patient.

In Wisconsin, 504 people have tested negative.

“Folks it is on all of us to practice social distancing.” Gov. Evers announced effective at midnight, events with more than 50 people will be banned.” He says bars and restaurants may stay open as long as they follow that rule.

In central Wisconsin, only one case is confirmed. A person in Wood County was announced to have the virus Sunday. The patient tested positive after returning from a cruise. The patient is doing well, isolated at home. Health officials are investigating how the person may have become infected, and will be contacting individuals who may have had close contact with the patient.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 13.



