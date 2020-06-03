DHS marks milestone for testing, while also reporting low pecentage of positive COVID cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services marked another milestone high for tests processed, also while recording a low percentage positive.

Wednesday, DHS released the data for 16,451 test results. Of them, 2.9% were positive for COVID-19. That equates to 483 new cases, and 15,968 negative cases.

Nine more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 616.

To date, in central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, and Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Two deaths have been reported in Forest County. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state now has 60 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 27 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized stayed the same day-to-day from Tuesday. That means 14% of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized for a total of 2,700. There are 130 patients in ICU out of the 357 listed as currently hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, 279,711 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 19,400 have tested positive.

The number of recovered patients was 64% or 12,172. The other 32%, or 6,137, are considered to be the state's active cases.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.