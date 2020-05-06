DHS launches online resource to access COVID-19 testing sites

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a new online resource that makes it easier for you to access COVID-19 testing sites in the state.

Not only can you find a searchable map, there's testing site locations, contact information, hours of operation, and information on how to schedule an appointment.

The State Emergency Operations Center, DHS, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are also working with local health departments to create community testing events in places where there's a known lack of access to testing or where there's high rates of the virus.

This online resource helps to connect the dots to reach the Badger Bounce Back Plan's four key testing goals:

• Respond to every employer, corrections, and congregate care outbreak

• Test every nursing home resident and staff member

• Establish community testing programs for symptomatic individuals in target communities

• Ensure everyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms gets a test

Click here to access the new online resource

